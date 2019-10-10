(NEW YORK CITY) — Cuba Gooding, Jr. was indicted on new charges by a grand jury in New York City court today.
The latest charges will remain sealed until Tuesday, October 15, when Gooding returns to court.
The actor previously pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count each of forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree. The charges stem from the 51-year-old actor’s alleged groping of a woman’s breast inside Manhattan’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar on June 9.
Attorneys for the Oscar-winning Jerry Maguire star had previously sought to dismiss the case, arguing that a video of his encounter with the woman in question shows that he didn’t grope her.
The judge declined to dismiss the case.
The complaint itself asserts that Gooding, “forcibly touched the sexual and other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading and abusing such person, and for the purpose of gratifying the defendant’s sexual desire; the defendant subjected another person to sexual contact without the latter’s consent.”
Gooding has denied the claim.
