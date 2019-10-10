TYLER — The City of Tyler will start its disinfection conversion process for about a month. The run time begins Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 18. Officials do not expect any noticeable changes in water quality as a result of the temporary alteration. However, some individuals may notice taste and odor changes and a slight discoloration to the water. The city will convert from chloramines back to free chlorine. This is a very routine practice industry wide. Tyler began using this process for annual, routine maintenance in October 2014.