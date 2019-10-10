ABC/Steve Iervolino(LOS ANGELES) — Although they were unable to make it to the October 5 grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios, Barack and Michelle Obama have a special message for the director and now studio owner.

“So much love for @TylerPerry, who just opened the first major film studio lot fully owned by an African-American,” tweeted Mrs. Obama tweeted. “Barack and I couldn’t be more proud of you—thanks for showing that no matter what, progress keeps marching forward.”

“What an inspiration,” she wrote, adding a strong arm emoji.



Perry later reposted Mrs. Obama tweet to his Instagram, adding his own thoughts to her message.

“I’m a writer with no words,” he wrote. “I’m still trying to take it all in. Forgive me but all I can say right now is thank you!!! @michelleobama.”

As previously reported, Perry told ABC Audio that he hoped his studio opening would serve as inspiration to others.

“My whole intention…my whole hope is that somebody gets inspired,” he said. “If that happens, then I’m good, I’m good. So that is that, that is what I feel. I want to inspire somebody — to dream, to believe that they can do it too. No matter where he came from.”

