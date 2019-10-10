TYLER — In August the Tyler City Council adopted a resolution to become the 4th Bee City USA in Texas. The heart of the program is an initiative of the Xerces Society. They are committed to creating sustainable habitats for pollinators, which are vital to feeding the planet. The City of Tyler has agreed to work towards those commitments and improve the habitats of pollinators. The Keep Tyler Beautiful Board will be the sponsor for the program and is inviting the general public to attend a meeting on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.The goal is to bring awareness and involvement. The meeting will be at the Tyler Public Library on S. College Ave.