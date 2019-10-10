ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — Drew Barrymore is getting into the daytime talk show game.

The actress and former Santa Clarita Diet star tried her hand at this in 2016, shooting a pilot episode that pretty much went nowhere. But a new pilot shot back in August reportedly led CBS Television Distribution to give a new show the green light.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, called the project the, “brightest prospect I have seen in many years,” adding, “We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.”

No word yet on when Barrymore’s talk show will premiere.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.