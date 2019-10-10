Chavira in “Scandal” – ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — Although he posted them to Twitter on September 13 — the day Felicity Huffman was sentenced to jail for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal — her Desperate Housewives co-star Ricardo Chavira’s outraged comments over her short sentence have just started to go viral.

“White Privilege,” he fumed.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 200 hours of community service for her role in the scandal, which centered on parents accused of paying bribes and falsifying applications to get their kids into better colleges.

“White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about,” wrote Chavira, who played Carlos Solis on Desperate Housewives for eight seasons. “Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean sh** to these people,” he continued.

“I saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives,” Solis tweeted next. “I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this sh**.”

Incidentally, Solis’ Desperate Housewives wife, Eva Longoria, was one of nearly 30 people who wrote letters of support for Huffman, in hopes the judge would be lenient.

Huffman, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated wife of actor William H. Macy, who was not implicated in the scandal, is scheduled to report to prison October 25.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.