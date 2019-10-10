TYLER — A Smith County Grand Jury indicted a Tyler man involved in a double fatality motorcycle accident from earlier this year. According to a Wednesday press release from Smith County, Tommy Joe Allen, was indicted on two charges of intoxication manslaughter for the wreck at S. Broadway and Amherst. Toxicology results show Allen to have had cocaine in his system at the time of the accident. The wreck claimed the life of 26-year-old motorcyclist Michael Anthony Gonzalez, of Tyler. Allen’s wife, Susan Pennock Allen, 57, died days later from injuries sustained in the crash.