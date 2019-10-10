TYLER — Crews begin road maintenance Friday on Cumberland Road between Wilder Way and Paluxy Drive. The construction is scheduled to be completed next Wednesday. Motorists should expect traffic delays, as lane closures and a pilot car will be in the area. Crews will be on the roadway from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers should use alternate routes to alleviate traffic congestion. Crews will also be working to repair a manhole ring and cover at the intersection of West Northwest Loop 323 and U.S. Highway 69 North on Saturday, Oct. 12. Work is scheduled to begin at about 7 a.m. and be completed by about 10 a.m. Travelers can expect lane closures near the work area from 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m.