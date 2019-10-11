Today is Friday October 11, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Gemini Man’ among this weekend’s new movie releases

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 5:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MGM(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Addams Family — This CGI-animated take on Charles Addams’ comics of the same name, follows the ghoulish family, whose lives begin to unravel when they move to New Jersey and face off against a ruthless TV host, while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.  The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney. Rated PG.

* Gemini Man  Will Smith stars in Ang Lee’s thriller about an elite assassin who is hunted by a clone of himself who is also 30 years younger.  Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong also star.  Rated PG-13.

* Jexi  Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about Phil, a man with no friends and no love life, thanks to an addiction to his phone.  That all changes when he upgrades to a newer model featuring an A.I. life coach named Jexi, voiced by Rose Byrne, who helps him get a real life, but wants him all to herself.  Co-starring Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi.  Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* High Strung Free Dance — A young choreographer casts a contemporary dancer and an innovative pianist in New York’s most anticipated new Broadway show.   Jane Seymour and The Lodge’s Thomas Doherty star.  Rated PG.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Gemini Man’ among this weekend’s new movie releases

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 5:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MGM(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Addams Family — This CGI-animated take on Charles Addams’ comics of the same name, follows the ghoulish family, whose lives begin to unravel when they move to New Jersey and face off against a ruthless TV host, while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.  The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney. Rated PG.

* Gemini Man  Will Smith stars in Ang Lee’s thriller about an elite assassin who is hunted by a clone of himself who is also 30 years younger.  Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong also star.  Rated PG-13.

* Jexi  Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about Phil, a man with no friends and no love life, thanks to an addiction to his phone.  That all changes when he upgrades to a newer model featuring an A.I. life coach named Jexi, voiced by Rose Byrne, who helps him get a real life, but wants him all to herself.  Co-starring Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi.  Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* High Strung Free Dance — A young choreographer casts a contemporary dancer and an innovative pianist in New York’s most anticipated new Broadway show.   Jane Seymour and The Lodge’s Thomas Doherty star.  Rated PG.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement