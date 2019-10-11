MGM(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Addams Family — This CGI-animated take on Charles Addams’ comics of the same name, follows the ghoulish family, whose lives begin to unravel when they move to New Jersey and face off against a ruthless TV host, while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney. Rated PG.

* Gemini Man — Will Smith stars in Ang Lee’s thriller about an elite assassin who is hunted by a clone of himself who is also 30 years younger. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong also star. Rated PG-13.

* Jexi — Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about Phil, a man with no friends and no love life, thanks to an addiction to his phone. That all changes when he upgrades to a newer model featuring an A.I. life coach named Jexi, voiced by Rose Byrne, who helps him get a real life, but wants him all to herself. Co-starring Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* High Strung Free Dance — A young choreographer casts a contemporary dancer and an innovative pianist in New York’s most anticipated new Broadway show. Jane Seymour and The Lodge’s Thomas Doherty star. Rated PG.

