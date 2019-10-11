Andrew Eccles/NBC(NEW YORK) — Thursday was World Mental Health Day and Jameela Jamil opened up about her personal struggle with mental illness.

“This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life,” the Good Place actress tweeted, “I’m so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD.” She also implored fans struggling with mental illness to seek help “Because things can turn around. I promise.”

EMDR — known as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing — is a type of psychotherapy that works to negate negative associations patients link to their trauma by tackling the emotions and symptoms, rather than the trauma itself.

Jamil posted a screenshot of her tweet to her personal Instagram and acknowledged that wealth and privilege can play a role in obtaining mental health treatment, however, she insistes there are other options.

“There are helplines,” She writes, “and community groups online around the world and friends and family who might surprise you as to how supportive they can be.” She also tagged several organizations that offer free mental health services.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.