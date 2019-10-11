Colin Bentley/The CW(NEW YORK) — Supernatural‘s final season kicked off Thursday night and there’s plenty of mixed feelings among cast members.

The CW drama is ending after a 15 season-run. Before the final season’s premiere, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins personally thanked fans on Instagram for making their show the network’s longest-running series.

“Hey SPN family,” Padalecki begins, “We just wanted to send out some love and most of all some gratitude for being with us for 14 years now.”

Ackles adds, “Season 15 starts tonight” before being cut off by Alexander Calvert, who pops into frame and apologizes for being “late.”

The four share a laugh before Collins jokes “You missed, like, 10 years” — referencing the fact that Calvert joined the drama in 2017.

After a brief pause, Ackles marvels “Wow, this just got really awkward” before the video fades to black.

While the video itself didn’t drop hints about the upcoming season, Ackles did promise in the caption that the final season is “Gonna be a good one” and urged fans to “keep an eye out for all the hidden surprises.”

The final season of Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

