Reckless driving was to blame in the car crash that seriously injured Kevin Hart and two others, according to a report relesed on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol claims Hart’s friend Jared Black was driving the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he accelerated into a turn on Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles.

The car then slid down an embankment and slammed into a tree, according to the report.

Both Hart and Black’s fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, were passengers in the vehicle, according to police. Hart and Black both suffered serious injuries to their backs, while Broxterm had minor injuries.

In spite of the report, Hart issued a statement through his lawyer on Thursday, saying, “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

Hart is expected to make a full recovery and already back on set of his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, a source tells E! News.

Jumanji: The Next Level, the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, opens nationwide December 13.

