Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now ranked second on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list. The 42-year-old bested former star quarterback Peyton Manning for the spot, completing a 19-yard pass in the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the New York Giants. The Patriots went on to beat the Giants 35-14, and Brady ended the game completing 31 of 41 passes for a total of 334 yards. Brady now stands at 72,257 yards for his career, behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who holds the No. 1 spot on the list with 74,845 yards. It's worth noting that the record only takes into consideration statistics from the regular season. If playoff games were to be included, Brady would be ranked first on the list. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Brady moves to second on NFL’s all-time passing yardage list

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 8:04 am

