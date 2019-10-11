SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man indicted for a July murder initially claimed self-defense for the crime, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. Humberto Lauro Leal, 39, is accused of stabbing Luis Rene Maruffo-Castaneda back on June 30 at his home north of the Tyler city limits. When a Smith County detective arrived on the scene, he found Castaneda dead in the driver seat of his car. Leal told the detective he lived there and claimed Castaneda was trying to kill him. Leal claimed he stabbed Castaneda in self-defense. Leal had a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.

In his initial interview, Leal claimed that he stabbed Castaneda four times and that Casteneda was standing when he shot him.

However, detectives in the arrest warrant said the autopsy revealed Castaneda was stabbed 22 times in the head, neck, chest, back and left arm. Forensic evidence showed Casteneda was on his back when he shot Leal. Leal has been charged with murder and remains in the Smith County jail on a $500,000 bond.