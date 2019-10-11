Today is Friday October 11, 2019
Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair Coming to Bergfeld Park

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 11:50 am
TYLER — The once-a-year Tyler Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair is returning to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park,on Oct. 19 and 20th. Hosted by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, the Fair will feature more than 70 booths. Event times for Saturday is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at noon the “Tyler Junior College Jazz Band” will provide entertainment at 3 p.m. “The Groove Slaves” take the stage. At 7 p.m. a date night movie “Rebecca” will happen. Sunday at 2 p.m. “The K3 Sisters” will be performing. Admission is free with Food trucks and the Kids’ Zone available for a fee. For more information about becoming a vendor contact Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.

