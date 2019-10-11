Today is Friday October 11, 2019
Yachiyo City, Japan to Visit Sister City Tyler Next Week

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 12:39 pm
TYLER — Fifteen men and women from Yachiyo City, Japan will be in Tyler starting next Wednesday as part of the Tyler Sister Cities program. During their stay, the representatives will encounter several unique-to- Texas and Tyler opportunities, including the “true cowboy” experience at Cavender’s. The group will also attend the Texas Rose Festival and tour the garden. Yachiyo City is celebrated for its rose garden, Keisei Rose Garden, much like Tyler. The cities were “twinned” together in 1992. In 2017, Tylerite’s visited Yachiyo City, celebrating 25 years of friendship and exchange.

