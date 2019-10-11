San Diego Padres pitcher allegedly breaks into home via doggy door, gets kicked, tased: Police

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 12:35 pm

kali9/iStock(PEORIA, Ariz.) -- San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on a man's property by breaking in through the doggy door of his home.



Peoria police in Arizona responded to a call regarding a reported trespasser on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to ABC's Phoenix affiliate station KNXV.



The homeowner allegedly discovered a man, who police would later identify as the 23-year-old San Diego Padres pitcher, crawling through his doggy door, confronted him and kicked him once in the face.



Another man who was outside, 23-year-old Thomas Cosgrove, who was also drafted by the Padres, then reached through the doggy door and pulled Nix out of the house, according to police.



However, as the pair began to flee the house, the homeowner reached through the doggy door and shot Nix in the back with a taser, according to court records obtained by KNXV.



The two men managed to flee the scene but only made it a few streets away before police picked them up and arrested them. They have both been charged with criminal trespassing.



The San Diego Padres released a statement regarding the arrests of Nix and Cosgrove.



"We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner's office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time," it said.



Nix pitched in nine games for the Padres in 2018 but was injured for most of the 2019 season. Cosgrove was drafted by the Padres in 2017 and has been pitching in their minor league system ever since.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back