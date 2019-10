ATHENS –Henderson County was one of the first last summer to go into a “Burn Ban” in East Texas. According to a post on social media Friday afternoon, the county remains under the ban. The fire Marshall’s office said, “the updated index for the county was 707, that includes the recent rains.” The county anticipates high winds this weekend. The Fire Marshall will discuss the ban on Tuesday and Commissioner’s will make a decision at that time. As for now, outdoor burning is prohibited.