(NEW YORK) — The new trailer for the Charlie's Angels reboot shows no shortage of stunts, sass, and sisterhood.

The promotional clip for the movie, directed and co-written by Elizabeth Banks, who also co-stars, shows a duo of female spies, played by Ella Balinska and Kristen Stewart showing the ropes to a new recruit, played by Aladdin’s Naomi Scott.

The Angels — dubbed “a covert group of exceptional women” — have gone global, with multiple teams tackling dangerous assignments all over the world. Banks, Patrick Stewart, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou will play the Angels’ handlers, all of whom are named “Bosley,” as in the original TV show and the first two films.

Amid speeding super cars, spycraft and sexy cover outfits, Scott says of her sister spies, “The best part isn’t taking down international criminals. It’s you guys.”

The first Charlie’s Angels reboot in 2000, and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

The new Charlie’s Angels hits theaters November 15.

