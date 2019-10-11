TYLER — The closing numbers for CityFest are in and according to a press release from the Luis Paulau Association more than 37,000 people turned out for the week long campaign. Evangelist Andrew Palau joined 405 Churches from across the region to produce the event that culminated in a free 2-day evangelistic festival in downtown Tyler. In an effort to expand the reach of CityFest East Texas and this message of hope, Andrew Palau led multiple outreaches,

and gatherings during “festival week,” including prison outreaches,luncheons, “Fiesta Latina” and a CityFest Buckout. Palau shared a clear Gospel message each night and challenged those in the crowd – and the 93,000 that streamed the event live – to give their lives to Jesus Christ. The 2-day festival also hosted an interactive family fun zone, stunt demos from professional skaters and BMX athletes (in partnership with The Stunt Dudes), and multiple presentations of the Gospel.