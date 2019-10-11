AUSTIN (AP) – Former Republican Rep. Pete Sessions’ road back to Congress was already off to a rough start even before a federal indictment appearing to link him to a campaign finance scheme and the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. Last week, Sessions announced an attempted comeback by running for a Texas seat being vacated by GOP Rep. Bill Flores. But his path got further complicated Thursday when two men with apparent ties to Sessions and linked to the Ukraine scandal were charged.