TYLER — Three East Texas counties are no long under burn bans thanks to the recent rain. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County has lifted the burn ban that was issued about a month ago. Anderson & Cherokee counties also abandoned their bans, according to their websites.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, the KDBI index (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) balances the lack of soil moisture and the amount of water needed to return soil moisture to its full capacity. This index is used to determine the potential of wildfire danger, ranging from 0 to 800, with 800 being associated with a significant drought. While the ban is lifted, county officials encourage you to still use extreme caution when burning. As of Friday afternoon, here are the latest counties under a Burn Ban.