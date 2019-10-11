Marvel Studios/ILMxLAB(NEW YORK) — The Void, the company behind stunning virtual reality experiences, is letting fans be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its latest adventure: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Damage Control.

The full trailer for the experience created by ILMxLAB has just been released online.

Like its predecessor, Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, Damage Control uses a virtual reality helmet and other sensors to drop patrons right in the middle of a fully-immersive, movie-quality adventure.

Instead of the Stormtrooper gear from Secrets of the Empire, Damage Control players will find themselves wearing Iron Man armor retrofitted by Wakandan tech genius Shuri, again played by Black Panther and Avengers movie star Letitia Wright.

The trailer also features the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly; they reprise their respective roles as Doctor Strange, Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, all of whom fight alongside you against James Spader’s robotic menace, Ultron.

Also glimpsed in the trailer are Sam Wilson/Falcon, James Rhodes/War Machine, and Hulk, but it’s not apparent yet whether they’re also voiced by their real-life counterparts Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo.

The Void virtual reality experiences are located throughout the U.S., Canada, and in Malaysia. Visit TheVoid.com for locations.

