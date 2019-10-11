Today is Friday October 11, 2019
Henderson County Man Arrested for Continual Sexual Assault of Juvenile

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2019 at 4:16 pm
ATHENS — Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Friday, William Eugene Hesseltine, of the Cross Roads community faces 25 years to life in prison for continual sexual assault of a juvenile. Hesseltine, 58, was brought in for questioning on Thursday, and confessed to the allegations against him. When investigators first interviewed the victim, she made an “outcry” for help. Hesseltine immediately told the Investigators he knew why they wanted to speak with him. He then confessed to continually sexually assaulting the victim for years.

