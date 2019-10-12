HOUSTON (AP) – A young woman who was the lone survivor of a 2014 shooting that claimed the lives of her parents and four siblings told the man sentenced to death for the killings she plans to move forward and forget about him. Cassidy Stay gave a victim impact statement after jurors on Friday sentenced Ronald Lee Haskell to death for killing her parents in suburban Houston. Stay said she’s no longer preoccupied with whether Haskell will ever feel remorse for what he did and that she will “continue to live my life with happiness.” Haskell showed no reaction to Stay’s statement.The now-20-year-old woman was 15 when she was shot in the head in the attack. She testified at trial she survived by playing dead and begged Haskell not to hurt her family.