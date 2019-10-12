iStock/Igor Vershinsky(ASHLAND, Wisconsin) -- A goat who escaped from an Ohio farm ended up breaking into a family home and taking a nap in the bathroom. The goat, named “Big Boy”, went missing from a local farm in Ohio before he ended up a few miles away inside the Keathley residence in Ashland County’s Sullivan Township. Big Boy allegedly butted his head against a sliding glass door repeatedly before breaking the glass and entering the Keathley residence. Jennifer Keathley said that her 18-year-old son, Logan, came home from school last Friday afternoon to discover their German Shepherd in the driveway, the broken glass on the back porch, and the house smelling terrible, according to the Associated Press. "This is the most random story in the world," Jennifer Keathley said earlier this week. Home surveillance showed Logan’s hilarious reaction once he arrived home to find the goat taking a nap in the bathroom. “Nope. Nope. Nope. Nope,” said Logan once he saw the goat in the bathroom and ran out of the house after he discovered Big Boy. Two Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene not long after and attempted to lure the goat, albeit unsuccessfully, from the Keathley residence using carrots, a dog bone and grass, according to AP. When their attempts didn’t work, Big Boy was eventually grabbed by his horns and dragged outside where he was secured in a dog cage while he awaited his owner’s arrival. Jennifer Keathley was able to locate the owners after she put a message out on a local community Facebook page. The apologetic owner came forth later that same evening to collect Big Boy and loaded him onto a livestock trailer to take him home. After the break in the Keathley’s discovered that their home insurance policy covers damage from deer and bears – but not goats. The family tried to get rid of Big Boy’s odor using carpet deodorant and urine neutralizer, according to AP. But the scent apparently still lingers. Keathley, however, took the incident in stride. "There's all these awful stories in the world, people need this," said Keathley. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Goat breaks down door of family home, takes nap in bathroom

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2019 at 10:15 am

