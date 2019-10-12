Authorities investigating New Hampshire church shooting: Governor
Posted/updated on:
October 12, 2019 at
11:29 am
ABC News(PELHAM, N.H.) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning, the governor said.
"State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH," Governor John Sununu said on Twitter.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
