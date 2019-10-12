ABC News(PELHAM, N.H.) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning, the governor said. "State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH," Governor John Sununu said on Twitter. This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Authorities investigating New Hampshire church shooting: Governor

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2019 at 11:29 am

