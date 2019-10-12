iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Several California wildfires are still wreaking havoc as firefighters continue to battle the blazes Saturday.

The Saddleridge fire in Los Angeles County, the largest of the latest California wildfires, encompasses 7,552 acres and is only 19% contained as of 7:30 a.m. PST. The Saddleridge fire evacuation map, according to Cal Fire, showed mandatory evacuations still in place for Porter Ranch north of state highway 118 from Reseda to Iverson, Oakridge Estates (north of 210 highway) and West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border.

On Friday the wildfires forces school closures, caused severe traffic jams and force many from their homes.

Smaller wildfires in Riverside County are nearly contained. Wolf fire encompasses 75 acres and is 90% contained, and Reche fire is 350 acres and is 85% contained, according to Cal Fire. The Sandalwood fire is 823 acres and is 25% contained.

Briceburg fire, which is off Highway 140 and north of Midpine in Mariposa County, encompasses 5,190 acres and is 49% contained. The Wendy Fire in Ventura County includes 91 acres and is 80% contained.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, which said more than 1,000 firefighters are fighting the blazes, said it would provide additional evacuation updates “mid-morning Saturday.” LAPD previously said mandatory evacuation orders impacted 100,000 people and 23,000 homes.

Earlier this week, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company said it shut off power for around 1 million residents a precautionary measure for high winds and dry weather. As of midnight local time on Saturday, the company said 98% of power was restored.

Initial reports said the planned power outage resulted in an elderly man’s death, but officials now say the man’s cause of death was unrelated.

Robert Mardis, 67, died just minutes after his power was shut off. He reportedly has COPD, which required oxygen equipment, ABC Fresno station KFSN reports. On Friday, the coroner’s office said Mardis died from arteriosclerosis.

Arteriosclerosis happens, according to the Mayo Clinic, “when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries) become thick and stiff — sometimes restricting blood flow to your organs and tissues.”

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe told the Los Angeles Times that “the power outage was NOT the cause of death.”

