TYLER — Sheriff’s authorities are continuing to probe a predawn Saturday shooting incident on Brookstone (CR 1356) in southern Smith County. A homeowner said as he arrived home from work, he saw several males get out of a vehicle and walk around his vehicle, and that he believed they were trying to break into it. The homeowner then came outside and fired several gunshots shots into the air. The suspects fled, and the homeowner called 911 before returning outside and explaining the incident to his neighbor. Officials were told the suspect vehicle then returned and approached the homeowner and neighbor at a high speed and with its lights off. The homeowner fired several rounds toward the vehicle, and the neighbor fired at least once. The vehicle was struck with the gunfire and eventually drove into a wooded area, with all suspects fleeing on foot.

A short time later, just after a deputy arrived, one of the suspects returned and told the neighbor he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what are termed non-life threatening injuries. According to officials, he admitted to driving the suspect vehicle along with two passengers and also admitted that they had broken into several other vehicles just prior to this incident. Investigators also determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen. The additional suspects were still at large as of late Saturday afternoon, and the known suspect’s name is being withheld pending additional charges.