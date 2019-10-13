Today is Sunday October 13, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Officer Kills Woman Inside Her Texas Home after Welfare Call

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2019 at 8:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – Authorities in Fort Worth say a black woman was fatally shot by a white officer inside her home after police were called to the residence for a welfare check. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the shooting happened early Saturday after a neighbor called police to say the front door to the home was open. In body camera video released by police, two officers search the house from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is fired through a window. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. The officer does not identify himself as police in the video. In a statement, police say he has been placed on administrative leave.

Officer Kills Woman Inside Her Texas Home after Welfare Call

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2019 at 8:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – Authorities in Fort Worth say a black woman was fatally shot by a white officer inside her home after police were called to the residence for a welfare check. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the shooting happened early Saturday after a neighbor called police to say the front door to the home was open. In body camera video released by police, two officers search the house from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is fired through a window. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. The officer does not identify himself as police in the video. In a statement, police say he has been placed on administrative leave.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement