TYLER — TxDOT crews plan another week’s worth of highway construction and maintenance in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance and the Special Jobs crews plan to continue base repairs on SH 110N at FM 16. A second crew is scheduled to continue edge repair work on FM 16 just east of SH 155. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations in both counties. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/051-2019.html for a complete rundown of work planned around the district.