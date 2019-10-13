Facebook/Deerfield Harvest Football(DEERFIELD, N.J.) — A 10-year-old girl has died after she fell off a carnival ride in New Jersey, according to police.

The girl was on a ride called “Extreme” at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday around 6 p.m. in south New Jersey when she fell off the ride, according to a news release from the New Jersey State Police.

Witnesses told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI that the girl was motionless after the fall and that her family members were distraught. ‘

She was then airlifted to Cooper University Health Care in Camden, New Jersey, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Additional details about the ride or how the girl fell were not released.

A spokesman for the festival could not immediately provide comment to ABC News, pending an official statement. The festival was founded in 1979, according to its Facebook page.

ABC News could not reach a representative for Skelly’s Amusements Inc., the company that provided the rides to the festival.



