iStock(CHICAGO) -- Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei broke the women's world marathon record in Chicago after finishing at 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds.



Video posted on the Chicago Marathon's Facebook page shows Kosgei, 25, barreling through the finish line without any of her fellow runners in sight behind her.



Finishing second and third on Sunday in the women's race were Ethiopian runners Ababel Yeshaneh and Gelete Burka, who finished at 2 hours, 20 minutes and 51 seconds and 2 hours, 20 minutes and 55 seconds, respectively.



Ethiopian Lawrence Cherono won the men's race, clocking in at two hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds.



After the race Sunday, Kosgei posed with the former record-holder, Paula Radcliffe, who set the previous mark at 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds in London 16 years ago.



Radcliffe won Chicago's marathon in 2018 at 2 hours, 18 minutes and 35 seconds.



