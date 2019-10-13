iStock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an Alabama toddler girl who vanished while attending a birthday party over the weekend, authorities said Sunday. Investigators fear she may have been kidnapped.

3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, was playing with other children at an outdoor birthday party at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night when she suddenly disappeared, said Birmingham Police Department officers.

Investigators said she may have been abducted by a man and woman driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota with a brown or discolored bumper.

The Amber Alert issued by state authorities on Saturday said the toddler is considered to be in “extreme danger.”

“We still have hot leads right now and we’re following up on those as we speak,” Birmingham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Praytor told reporters Sunday. “We want to find Kamille as quick as possible and we want to get her back to her family and that’s our priority.”

The department is working to acquire video and photos from the scene to help with the investigation, he said, urging anyone with footage from the birthday party to turn it over immediately.

“Of all the resources that we have at our disposal, there’s nothing more important than the community,” Praytor said. “We’ve had cases that have been broken by people that didn’t think they saw anything until they came forward and told us what they knew.”

“They didn’t know it was a valuable piece of the puzzle. So you may think you don’t know anything about it, but you may have the piece that we’re looking for. We want all information.”

Kamille, who is black, was described as about 3 feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Investigators said anyone with information should contact Birmingham police or Crime Stoppers immediately.

