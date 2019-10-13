iStock(BOCA RATON, Fla.) — There is no active shooter at the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton, Florida, according to police.

Officers responded to the mall after receiving reports of a shots fired Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Boca Raton Police Department.

Police asked residents to avoid the area and shelter in place.

A video posted to Twitter shows multiple police officers walking toward the mall as alarmed shoppers hurry toward the parking lot.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.