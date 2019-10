EDOM — Thousands filled the streets of downtown Edom over the weekend to celebrate the 47th annual Edom Art Festival. According to our news partner KETK, what began in 1972 with a few hundred people has grown to thousands after the first artist, Dough Brown, moved into town and started the artists’ mecca. He began by inviting fellow artists to participate, which grew into a large festival. The festival features hand made crafts, live music, food, and a unique culture.