JACKSONVILLE – The city of Jacksonville is looking for community members interested in having their voices heard on a proposed mountain bike trail. In a Facebook post, the city said in part that it’s “seeking to gather feedback and contact information from interested community members in order to organize and coordinate community support.” According to our news partner KETK, the city stressed that any information given will be private and used only to coordinate support for the trails. The city recently announced the development of a mountain bike trail on city-owned property at Love’s Lookout Park. Anyone interested in offering support can fill out an online form provided by the city.