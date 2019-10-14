Niko Tavernise/© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — Joker topped the weekend box office for the second week in a row, despite competition from three newcomers. The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain, delivered an estimated $55 million in its second week of release, making it the largest October second weekend ever, beating Gravity’s $43.2 million back in 2013.

Overseas, Joker collected an estimated $123.7 million, raising its international earnings to upwards of $351 million. It’s worldwide tally now stands at $543.9 million, ranking it as the ninth largest DC Comics adaptation ever globally, right behind Justice League‘s $657.9 million.

Finishing in second place was The Addams Family, beating out the other newcomers this weekend. The CGI-animated feature, starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney, also beat expectations by earning an estimated $30.29 million.

Conversely, the second of this week’s newcomers, Ang Lee’s thriller Gemini Man, led by Will Smith, struggled at the box office and finished in third with an estimated $20.5 million.

In fourth place was the CGI-animated film, Abominable, grabbing an estimated $6.17 million in its second week of release.

Rounding out the top five was Downton Abbey, collecting an estimated $4.9 million in its fourth weekend.

The third of this week’s new releases, Jexi, the comedy starring Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi, flopped with a disappointing $3.1 million.

In limited release, Parasite, the dark comedy thriller from Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho, had a feast, opening with an estimated $376,264 from just three locations in New York and Los Angeles. The film’s $125,421 per theater average was the largest of the year and the largest since 2016’s La La Land.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Joker, $55 million

2. The Addams Family, $30.29 million

3. Gemini Man, $20.5

4. Abominable, $6.17 million

5. Downton Abbey, $4.9 million

6. Hustlers, $3.9 million

7. Judy, $3.3 million

8. It Chapter Two, $3.2 million

9. Jexi, $3.1 million

10.Ad Astra, $1.9 million

