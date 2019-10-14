Apple Inc.(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Aniston hasn’t appeared on TV as a main character since Friends ended in 2004. So, what convinced her to make a grand return after a 15 year absence? It was no one other than Reese Witherspoon.

Entertainment Tonight reveals that the two actresses, who were promoting their upcoming series The Morning Show, revealed that Reese’s pitch to Jennifer was just too good to pass up.

“The whole package that was presented was ideal,” Aniston revealed. “You couldn’t have dreamed something up better than this world.”

She also called Reese “one of the hardest working women ever” and proved it by rattling off a list of the actress’ recent TV and movie appearances, such as Big Little Liars.

While the two appear to be nothing less than best friends in real life, the pair’s relationship is quite the opposite in their upcoming Apple TV+ series.

When Aniston revealed that she had to scream at Witherspoon during their more-combative scenes — and hated it — the Legally Blonde actress laughed, “You were so good screaming at me though.”

The Morning Show premieres November 1 on Apple TV+.

