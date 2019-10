iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 10/13/19

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2019 at 5:49 am

Houston 3. NY Yankees 2 — 11 innings NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Boston 118, Cleveland 72

LA Clippers 118, Melbourne 100

New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114

Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94

Chicago 105, Toronto 91

Milwaukee 115, Washington 108

Minnesota 131, Maccabi 101 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 7, Winnipeg 2

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 1 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Baltimore 23 Cincinnati 17

New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

San Francisco 20, LA Rams 7

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

NY Jets 24, Dallas 22

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

Pittsburgh 24, LA Chargers 17 Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

