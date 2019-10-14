NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live spoofed last week CNN’s “Equality in America” campaign town hall that focused on LGBTQ issues, with a cold open sketch that featured cameo appearances by Pose‘s Billy Porter, Woody Harrelson and Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The bit kicked off with Alex Moffat’s Anderson Cooper introducing Porter, who delivered hilarious introductions for the candidates, including Chris Redd and Kate McKinon, reprising their impersonations of Senators Corey Booker and Elizabeth Warren, respectively.

The sketch also featured “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost debuting his Pete Buttigieg, who, when asked by an audience member how he’d respond to those who say he’s not gay in the right way, replied, “I’ve heard that, but there’s no wrong way to be gay, unless you’re Ellen this week” — a jab at Ellen DeGeneres’ comments about being friendly with George W. Bush.

In an apparent response to the backlash over Julián Castro’s exclusion from a debate sketch featuring nine other top Democratic hopefuls in its season opener, Miranda stepped in as the Latino presidential candidate.

“As a Democrat. I want to apologize for not being gay,” Miranda’s Castro says. “But I promise to do better in the future.”

“I’m young, I’m diverse, I’m latinobama,” he said. “Let’s get that hashtag going.”

“There was once another man who left his mark on this nation’s history,” Miranda’s Castro continued, before getting interrupted by Moffat, just as a song from Hamilton started to play.

“I was going to say Al Gore!” said Miranda.

Finally, Harrelson, reprising his impersonation of former vice president Joe Biden from when he hosted the season opener, began his portion of the town hall by noting, “The vast majority of people in America are not homophobic. They’re just scared of gay people.”

Stranger Things’ David Harbour guest hosted the show, with musical guest Camila Cabello.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.