Today is Monday October 14, 2019
University Center Golf Tournament to Support Veteran and Military Families in Longview

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2019 at 10:46 am
LONGVIEW — U.T. Tyler has announced the Inaugural UT Tyler Longview University Center Golf Tournament for this Veteran’s Day. The tournament is in partnership with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, all proceeds from the event will benefit a new scholarship fund at the Longview University Center dedicated to supporting veterans and military families. Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities can also be found on the website. If you have any questions contact Matt Brinton at mbrinton@uttyler.edu or 903.566.7106.

LONGVIEW — U.T. Tyler has announced the Inaugural UT Tyler Longview University Center Golf Tournament for this Veteran’s Day. The tournament is in partnership with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, all proceeds from the event will benefit a new scholarship fund at the Longview University Center dedicated to supporting veterans and military families. Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities can also be found on the website. If you have any questions contact Matt Brinton at mbrinton@uttyler.edu or 903.566.7106.

