TYLER — Monday morning near the UT Health East Texas hospital a Tyler woman was carjacked at gunpoint. Police say the suspect is described as a B/M in his 20’s, tall and skinny, wearing a white long sleeve shirt. The suspect approached the female TJC student in a parking lot on Lake Street where she was parking her 2016, Maroon Chrysler 200, Texas License Plate MLJ-4674. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim telling her to hand the keys over to her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect jumped in her vehicle and left North on Fleishel Street. The victim reported no injuries during the incident.