Lays(NEW YORK) -- Comfort foodies rejoice! One of America’s favorite homemade meals is headed to a chip bag near you. Lay's is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup. The new fall-filled flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run. According to Lay's, the new combo delivers a dynamic fusion of "tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes...all in one bite." Also launching on Oct. 21, Lay's "Gotta Have Lay’s" campaign. For over a month, Lay's will be awarding five winners a day with a chance to win free Lay's for an entire year. Fans enter by uploading a photo with the new packaging design. Two hundred lucky winners will end up snagging 10,000 bags of free chips by the end of the campaign. Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lay’s is releasing a grilled cheese and tomato soup flavor

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 5:23 am

Lays(NEW YORK) -- Comfort foodies rejoice! One of America’s favorite homemade meals is headed to a chip bag near you.



Lay's is releasing a brand new flavor just in time for fall: grilled cheese and tomato soup.



The new fall-filled flavor hits shelves on Oct. 21 for a limited time run.



According to Lay's, the new combo delivers a dynamic fusion of "tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes...all in one bite."



Also launching on Oct. 21, Lay's "Gotta Have Lay’s" campaign.



For over a month, Lay's will be awarding five winners a day with a chance to win free Lay's for an entire year.



Fans enter by uploading a photo with the new packaging design.



Two hundred lucky winners will end up snagging 10,000 bags of free chips by the end of the campaign.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back