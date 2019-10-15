Today is Tuesday October 15, 2019
Game Room Manager charged with Possession

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 10:39 am
HENDERSON COUNTY — Two men have been arrested on possession charges following a building check at a game room Monday night. John Edward Bernard (pictured), 58, the manager of the Silver Mine game room on State Highway 198, reportedly attempted to hide a used narcotic pipe behind the business counter. Officials said a small bag containing meth was also found. Kevin Jay Todd, Jr., 34, was a customer in the business. Deputies said Todd attempted to hide suspected narcotics behind a gaming machine. A small black case containing meth was recovered. Both were taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

