HENDERSON COUNTY — Two men have been arrested on possession charges following a building check at a game room Monday night. John Edward Bernard (pictured), 58, the manager of the Silver Mine game room on State Highway 198, reportedly attempted to hide a used narcotic pipe behind the business counter. Officials said a small bag containing meth was also found. Kevin Jay Todd, Jr., 34, was a customer in the business. Deputies said Todd attempted to hide suspected narcotics behind a gaming machine. A small black case containing meth was recovered. Both were taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.