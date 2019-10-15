Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney(NEW YORK) — Zoe Kravitz has signed on to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, and Michelle Pfieffer, who famously played the character in 1992’s Batman Returns, tells Good Morning America that she’s “so excited” for the actress.

The Maleficent sequel star also imparted a key piece of advice for her successor.

“Make sure whilst designing the costume they consider how you’ll go to the bathroom,” Pfieffer said to laughs. “Minor detail, but an important one.”

The Big Little Lies star Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman. She reportedly beat out Deadpool 2 veteran Zazie Beetz, Tomb Raider‘s Alicia Vikander and Baby Driver‘s Eiza Gonzalez for the role of the anti-heroine and occasional love interest of the Caped Crusader.

Incidentally, The Batman won’t be Kravitz’s first role in a superhero franchise — she played the baddie Angel in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Zoe will next be seen in the upcoming Hulu series High Fidelity, launching later this year. The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Pfieffer will be seen opposite Angelina Jolie in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, opening Friday from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

