A plea to kidnapper days into search for 3-year-old girl: ‘Bring this baby home’

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 10:32 am

ThamKC/iStock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- The Birmingham, Ala., community is pleading for the safe return of a 3-year-old girl, days after she was allegedly abducted.



At a Monday night vigil, Jasmaine Deloach, the head of Angel Arms Operation Exploited and Missing Persons in Birmingham, spoke directly to the unknown person who took Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.



"She might not even remember who you are, so if you have any heart, please let her go," Deloach said. "She's a little kid that barely probably can even say what color you are."



"I do not want you to harm her," Deloach said. "Don't have any kind of hate in your heart to hurt that child. We're asking and we're begging and we're pleading ... bring this baby home."



Kamille was playing with other children at an outdoor birthday party in Birmingham on Saturday night when she vanished, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued.



Investigators believe Kamille was picked up by an unknown man in an older, dark-colored Toyota Sequoia with beige trim. The vehicle was found Sunday after police received several tips from citizens in the community, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said.



Smith said Monday that police had no information on Kamille's whereabouts but two persons of interest were being questioned.



"I just want to thank everybody for being here. Just continue to pray for Cupcake's safe return," the little girl's grandmother, Lekisha Simpson, said at Monday's vigil. "To the public, to everybody, if you see say something, say something. If you know, don't be afraid to say."



Smith said Monday, "We will not end our command post or our search until we've found some resolution."



Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to immediately call 911 or Birmingham police at 205-254-1757.



Deloach said if the kidnapper does not want to call police, he or she can call the Angel Arms Operation missing persons group at 205-585-8076.



