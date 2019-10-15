Today is Tuesday October 15, 2019
Unity and Diversity Accepting Unity Honor Nominations

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2019 at 1:15 pm
LONGVIEW — Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee, in conection with the city of Longview, is accepting nominations for the 2020 Unity Honors Award. The Unity Honors is a life time achievement award that pays homage to individuals in the community who have demonstrated leadership in the promotion of harmony, understanding, and social justice. Nominees must be individuals who work and/or live (past or present) in the Greater Longview Area. For more details, contact Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019.

