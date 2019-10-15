FILE photo – VisionsbyAtlee/iStock(MOUNT SHASTA, Calif.) — Four bodies have been recovered after a man allegedly went to a California police station and confessed to killing his family members, authorities said.

The man walked into the lobby of the Mt. Shasta Police Department just after noon Monday and reported that he had committed murder at his home in Roseville, adding that one possible victim was in his car at the police department and others were at his Roseville apartment, said police.

Roseville is about 18 miles outside of Sacramento and Mt. Shasta is about 200 miles north.

Officers found the body of an adult man in the car outside the police station and detained the suspect, 53-year-old Shankar Hangud, police said.

Down in Roseville, officers were sent to an apartment complex where they found three more bodies, said police.

The victims — two adults and two children — were members of the Hangud’s family, Roseville police Capt. Josh Simon said at a news conference on Tuesday. A motive was not released, Simon said.

The killings appeared to have taken place over a few days, Simon said. Within the last week, Hangud left his Roseville home with one victim and drove to unknown places in Northern California before he ended up in Mt. Shasta, Simon said.

Hangud is charged with four counts of murder, Simon said. Authorities have not named the victims.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.