HBO Max(NEW YORK) — Grease, the 1978 movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, is getting a 1950s-set spin-off for HBO Max called Grease: Rydell High.

“It’s Grease 2.0 but with the same spirit, energy and excitement you immediately think of when you hear any of these iconic songs,” says Sarah Aubrey, head of content at HBO Max in a statement. “Grease is an iconic pop-culture phenomenon that works for every generation, and I’m thrilled that our friends at Paramount were excited about the idea of opening up the show and putting it on a larger canvas for a weekly series.”

WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt described the series as, “basically a High Shcool Musical kind of experience that will be a big fun rock and roll musical.”

Rydell High will center on the same school that Travolta’s Danny and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy attended, but will focus on new characters — though the producers say “some familiar characters” will appear.



On a related note, Newton-John’s famous black leather jacket and skin-tight pants worn in the blockbuster film, as well as an original script from the film, will hit the auction block tomorrow, along with pieces from the Grammy winner’s video for “Physical,” and her film Xanadu, all benefiting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

Some of the pieces, nearly 500 in her collection, will be displayed Wednesday at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York’s Times Square.

Check out the offerings at Julien’s Auctions.com.

